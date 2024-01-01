Product
Customer Stories

Discover how these companies made finance fun and simple.

Featured story

How do you make more accurate predictions? AngelList looked beyond spreadsheets

Derek Ou-Ponticelli
Head of Strategic Finance at AngelList

How better financial decisions fueled 818 Tequila's hypergrowth

Scott Clark
VP of Finance and Operations at K5 Global
Superhuman's journey from spreadsheet chaos to strategic clarity

Andrew Maher
Head of Finance at Superhuman
How ConvertKit made finance understandable to everyone

Anthony Wakim
Head of Finance at ConvertKit
Hear from people who changed how they do finance

We saw our efficiency skyrocket. We’re talking a 50X to 100X improvement. Hours-long tasks now wrapped up in seconds.

Andrew Maher
Head of Finance at Superhuman

The financial model is the blueprint, and Runway is the tool to transform it into powerful scenario planning.

Tamasin Ford
COO at Molecule

It became as easy as a couple of clicks to get insights about specific SKUs, distributors, and more.

Scott Clark
VP Finance and Operations at K5 Global

It’s about more than just saving time. With Runway, spotting trends is easier—now we can more efficiently tell stakeholders what number a metric’s going to be and why.

Derek Ou-Ponticelli
Head of Strategic Finance at AngelList

The feature set, UI, and customizability are unlike any other product right now.

Kunal Saini
CFO at Divergent Technologies

I used to have to go into the system and pull updates for people on a recurring basis. Now I can just say, OK, here’s the link to the report. It’s always updated.

Anthony Wakim
Head of Finance at ConvertKit (soon to be Kit)

