XLS
RNW

The finance platform you don't hate.

Runway is the modern and intuitive way to model, plan, and align your business for everyone on your team.

example ui

Built for Founders.

Plan for a new product launch
Raise capital from investors
Scale your team and operations

Designed for Finance.

Plan for a new product launch

Deeply understand the impact of any plan, play with timing, and coordinate everyone on your team.

Plan for a new product launch
Raise capital from investors

Share the context around your numbers with beautiful and detailed reports that never go out-of-date.

Raise capital from investors
Scale your team and operations

Plan for new headcount and initiatives with clear insight into how it affects growth and runway.

Scale your team and operations

Made For Humans.

Runway’s mission is to make your business accessible and understandable to everyone—from finance to engineering. That starts with an intuitive, responsive, and thoughtfully designed user experience that helps everyone understand how to make an impact.
