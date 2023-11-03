First Class Amenities Business planning, designed for human enjoyment.

Integrations Automate actuals from all your business tools. Gone are the days of copy and pasting actuals from 12 different places every month. Runway connects with your accounting, HRIS, data warehouse tools, and more to automatically keep your forecasts up to date with new actuals.

Modeling A joyful modeling experience that prepares you for scale. Write formulas that humans can read. Most Runway models are 50x simpler than Excel, which makes scaling and tracing values a breeze.

Plans Connect numbers with your business intent. Exclusive to Runway, Plans explain why numbers change, helping you capture important business context that spreadsheets alone cannot. With Plans, you can easily play with assumptions, headcount, and timing in a simple drag and drop interface rather than fussing with D17 and Sheet8!Q4823.

Scenarios Answer “what if“ questions yourself, or with your AI copilot. Scenario comparison is native in Runway—no more duplicating sheets and tabs. Compare different plans and outcomes to decide the best strategies to hit your ambitious goals. With Runway Copilot, you can create any scenario in seconds. Type a prompt and watch Runway generate effective plans based on your model and live data from your connected business apps.