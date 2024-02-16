Guarding your data at Runway

Runway blends robust security and privacy measures with user-friendly controls, ensuring your data isn’t just safe, but also easily manageable.

Auditable authentication Runway utilizes single sign-on (SSO) authentication for security and convenience. Users can sign in with Google, Rippling, or Xero. All access is logged, ensuring a transparent and auditable security trail.

Collaborate with confidence A robust set of role-based access controls and user permissions lets you manage visibility with precision, whether sharing your data with internal teammates or external guests.

Industry-leading encryption Your data is always encrypted and is only accessible by your organization’s administrators and users who are granted access. Security isn’t optional to us, so we choose to use TLS 1.3, the latest encryption protocol, to encrypt your data both at rest and in transit.

Data stored on American soil Runway uses Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security. Hosted on the same physical infrastructure as Google, all data is stored exclusively in facilities located within the United States.

Airtight security controls Our security program involves 100+ controls (and counting) across Runway. We perform continuous automated scanning for vulnerabilities and malicious activity across all of our code, infrastructure, and networks.

Maintaining a strong security posture In addition to our security controls, we regularly engage with third parties to audit and assess our security. These independent reviews validate and confirm the adherence of our security posture as we continue building our product.