Intuitive modeling

Finance isn't just about numbersIt's about making better decisions

Illustration of an unhappy person sitting at an office desk with piles of papers. As the user scrolls, the illustration changes to a happy person sitting at a clean desk.

Finance is the language of business that helps shape your company's future. But when your models are siloed and your time is consumed by spreadsheet management, making confident decisions becomes a challenge. Runway transforms financial modeling into an intuitive and collaborative process, empowering you to explore every possibility and make decisions that propel your company towards a brighter future.

Financial modeling you'll actually enjoy

As your business grows, siloed models across departments can lead to fragmented insights and a cloudy understanding of your operations. Often, you find yourself reconciling and connecting disparate numbers back to the core financial model. Runway transforms this process by uniting all your models on one intuitive platform, enhancing insights and reducing manual tasks—freeing you to focus on what matters most.

Automate your actuals

Connect your accounting, HRIS, data warehouse tools, and more. Runway integrates with 650+ business tools so you never have to worry about your data being outdated.

Write human-readable formulas

Build models everyone can understand. Formulas in Runway are designed for clarity and values can easily be traced back to their original source.

Customize to your needs

Whether you're sorting departmental budgets, organizing revenue by customer segment, or analyzing customer count by geography—if you can build it in spreadsheets, you can build it better in Runway.

It's about more than just saving time. With Runway, we can look at trends and more efficiently tell stakeholders what number we think a metric's going to be and why.

Start modeling in minutes

Connect your data

Integrate with over 650 business tools to ensure your data is always current and accurate.

Tailor to your business

Create easy-to-understand drivers and segment them with just a few clicks to achieve the level of detail your business needs.

Create your model

Reference your actuals data and drivers like revenue, expenses, and headcount to create a complete picture of your business.

with Runway

Accrual modeling
Headcount planning
Cash modeling
Budget planning
Cohort analysis
Accrual modeling
Investor updates
Company planning
Budget vs actuals
Forecast analysis
Credit analysis
Variance analysis
Product
Marketing
Sales
Finance
Business operations
Investing
Customer success
Data analytics
Compliance
Public relations
Facility management
Procurement
Healthcare
SaaS
Legal
eCommerce
Advertising
Hospitality
Education
Construction
Aviation
Publishing
Security
Manufacturing
Frequently asked questions

What roles and permissions can be set in Runway?

Runway lets you tailor access based on your team's roles and needs. You can assign roles with specific permissions to manage who can view or edit anything within Runway including models, plans, reports, and more. This setup helps protect sensitive information while enabling collaboration among designated team members.

How does Runway handle data anonymization to protect sensitive information?

Your financial data's security is a top priority for us. Runway incorporates data anonymization meaning even within accessible models or pages, you can mask specific sensitive details. This ensures your team members can collaborate and access necessary information while critical financial details remain private.

How does Runway track changes and maintain an audit trail for financial planning?

Transparency and accountability are central to Runway's functionality. Our version history makes it easy to track who made changes, what those changes were, and when they were made. This provides a clear audit trail that supports compliance, resolves questions quickly, and maintains the integrity of your financial planning process.

Make finance your catalyst for growth

Say goodbye to the constraints of traditional spreadsheets and hello to what modern financial modeling should look like.

Runway’s white glove service and intuitive design will get you up and running in a matter of hours—not weeks or months. Complex models welcome—we’ve seen it all.
We'll use the information you provide consistent with our