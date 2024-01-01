Finance isn't just about numbersIt's about making better decisions
Finance is the language of business that helps shape your company's future. But when your models are siloed and your time is consumed by spreadsheet management, making confident decisions becomes a challenge. Runway transforms financial modeling into an intuitive and collaborative process, empowering you to explore every possibility and make decisions that propel your company towards a brighter future.
Financial modeling you'll actually enjoy
As your business grows, siloed models across departments can lead to fragmented insights and a cloudy understanding of your operations. Often, you find yourself reconciling and connecting disparate numbers back to the core financial model. Runway transforms this process by uniting all your models on one intuitive platform, enhancing insights and reducing manual tasks—freeing you to focus on what matters most.
Automate your actuals
Connect your accounting, HRIS, data warehouse tools, and more. Runway integrates with 650+ business tools so you never have to worry about your data being outdated.
Write human-readable formulas
Build models everyone can understand. Formulas in Runway are designed for clarity and values can easily be traced back to their original source.
Customize to your needs
Whether you're sorting departmental budgets, organizing revenue by customer segment, or analyzing customer count by geography—if you can build it in spreadsheets, you can build it better in Runway.
Hear what our customers have
to say
It's about more than just saving time. With Runway, we can look at trends and more efficiently tell stakeholders what number we think a metric's going to be and why.
Start modeling in minutes
Connect your data
Integrate with over 650 business tools to ensure your data is always current and accurate.
Tailor to your business
Create easy-to-understand drivers and segment them with just a few clicks to achieve the level of detail your business needs.
Create your model
Reference your actuals data and drivers like revenue, expenses, and headcount to create a complete picture of your business.
Endless possibilities
with Runway
Frequently asked questions
What roles and permissions can be set in Runway?
Runway lets you tailor access based on your team's roles and needs. You can assign roles with specific permissions to manage who can view or edit anything within Runway including models, plans, reports, and more. This setup helps protect sensitive information while enabling collaboration among designated team members.
How does Runway handle data anonymization to protect sensitive information?
Your financial data's security is a top priority for us. Runway incorporates data anonymization meaning even within accessible models or pages, you can mask specific sensitive details. This ensures your team members can collaborate and access necessary information while critical financial details remain private.
How does Runway track changes and maintain an audit trail for financial planning?
Transparency and accountability are central to Runway's functionality. Our version history makes it easy to track who made changes, what those changes were, and when they were made. This provides a clear audit trail that supports compliance, resolves questions quickly, and maintains the integrity of your financial planning process.
Make finance your catalyst for growth
Say goodbye to the constraints of traditional spreadsheets and hello to what modern financial modeling should look like.