Uptime (as calculated over a calendar month) Credit (as a percentage of the Monthly Fee) 99.5% - 99.9% 5% 98.0% - 99.5% 10% 95.0% - 98.0% 30% less than 95% 50%

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Service Credit due for Downtime during a single calendar month shall never be more than the then-current Monthly Fee. In order to receive a Service Credit, Customer must notify Runway support within one hundred twenty (120) hours from when the Downtime occurs, and failure to provide such notice will forfeit the right to receive the Service Credit. Each Service Credit shall be applied only to the annual subscription fees set forth in the invoice applicable to the service year following the month(s) during which the events giving rise to the Service Credit(s) occurred. In no event shall Customer be provided a Service Credit in cash, refund, or any other form other than a credit against annual subscription fees.