Gone are the days of copy and pasting actuals from 12 different places every month. Runway connects with your accounting, HRIS, data warehouse tools, and more to automatically keep your forecasts up to date with new actuals.

Write formulas that humans can read. Most Runway models are 50x simpler than Excel, which makes scaling and tracing values a breeze.

Compare plans and outcomes to find the best strategies to hit your goals. Exclusive to Runway, Plans explain why numbers change, capturing context that spreadsheets alone cannot. Drag and drop to play with Plans, instead of fussing with D17 and Sheet8!Q4823

Prepare board updates and build dashboards with live charts, tables, and text in seconds. You have full control over who sees what. You can even embed videos and live content from the web to tell a compelling story and give stakeholders the context they need.

Create beautiful and interactive reports in seconds that never go out-of-date.

Ambient Intelligence

Get the insights you need without having to ask.

Runway proactively provides clear explanations for your drivers, highlights budget variances, summarizes scenario differences, and more. This ensures you always have the right information at your fingertips, empowering you to make the best decisions possible. Sign up to be considered for early access.